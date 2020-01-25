Quermesse de São Sebastião, dia do padroeiro (20/01/2020) 25 Jan, 2020 | Galeria DSC_0022 (Small) DSC_0024 (Small) DSC_0025 (Small) DSC_0026 (Small) DSC_0027 (Small) DSC_0029 (Small) DSC_0030 (Small) DSC_0031 (Small) DSC_0032 (Small) DSC_0033 (Small) DSC_0034 (Small) DSC_0035 (Small) DSC_0036 (Small) DSC_0037 (Small) DSC_0038 (Small) DSC_0039 (Small) DSC_0040 (Small) DSC_0046 (Small) Submit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.